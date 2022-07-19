ADVERT
Tuesday, July 19
Nevada: Explosion and fire reported at Hoover Dam

The Boulder City Fire Department in Nevada is responding after receiving reports of an explosion at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.

The department said in a tweet that they received an emergency call from the Hoover Dam and are en route.

Video has emerged on social media that appears to show an explosion occurring on a section of the dam.

