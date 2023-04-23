New Cayman Islands Governor Jane Owen sworn into office

Governor pledges to ensure success of Cayman Islands

Newly appointed Governor, Jane Owen was sworn into office on Friday, shortly after arriving in this British overseas territory on a flight from the United States.

According to Owen, she is committed to supporting the Cayman Islands as well as representing Britain’s interests during her tenure.

“I am both humbled and excited to be appointed as governor. First, to listen and to learn; second, to further strengthen this great vision that we share to ensure Cayman remains vibrant, successful, safe and resilient; and finally, to devote myself to the service of all the people of the Cayman Islands.”

Before Owen’s short speech, House Speaker Kathy Ebanks-Wilks, Premier Wayne Panton and Deputy Governor Franz Manderson all gave welcoming remarks and pointed out some of the things that the new governor will become familiar with in the coming months, such as the calorific dangers of heavy cake and understanding the local accent.

They also all stressed the need for the governor to go to bat for the Cayman Islands on the world stage and get to grips with the issues impacting local people.

Source : CMC