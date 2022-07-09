New expansion plans drawn up for LIAT

Efforts to save and revitalise the embattled LIAT could get a massive boost within months, as new plans for the airline’s expansion are drawn up.

Among the proposed adjustments is that “any destination requiring more flights than has been deemed necessary would make a special payment to realise its ambition”.

A minimum revenue guarantee would be applied in order to determine what that cost would be, the notes added.

That change could be read as a direct response to reports of some countries requesting and benefitting from largely unprofitable routes, to the detriment of the carrier’s finances.

In the proposed ‘new LIAT’ as well, “salaries, wages and other emoluments will take up a smaller part of its cost of operations” and it is likely the carrier will continue to operate with a reduced fleet – three aircraft are being utilised currently, compared to 10 aircraft prior to its collapse.

Another forthcoming adjustment, according to the report, is expanding the responsibilities to LIAT, as well as the rewards from the carrier to include all benefitting countries.

“Every territory to which LIAT flies will be asked to purchase shares so that the burdens and the benefits can be equitably shared,” the report stated.

While the airline remains in administration at this point, it is operating on a small scale with only a fraction of the routes and active staff compared to its heyday. But despite those limitations, the report revealed that “the revenue earned by LIAT over these past 20 months shows a small operating profit”.

It was reported in 2018 that the carrier had only previously made a profit once in its decades-long history – in 2009.