New IMF initiative is welcomed by Caribbean countries

The managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva was returning to her Washington-based headquarters on Friday, buoyed by the fact that Caribbean countries were looking forward to participating in the Fund’s first Resilience and Sustainability Facility programmes funded by the Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST).

Georgieva, who became the first IMF managing director to visit the Eastern Caribbean, has already indicated that the Fund intends to work closely with its development partners including World Bank to ensure the success of the RST.

She said that all small developing states, including those in the Caribbean, would be eligible to borrow from the new Resilience and Sustainability Trust because of the recognition that most small developing states, even those with relatively high incomes, face longer-term risks related to climate change and lack steady access to affordable long-term market financing.

Barbados and Jamaica, two Caribbean countries that have in recent years entered into multi-million dollar External Fund Facilities (EFF) with the Washington-based financial institution, welcomed the initiative.

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley told a news conference that the RST lengthens the time the IMF would lend money to the regional countries with a grace period “that is substantially longer than anything that we have seen before.

“We will now be able to access 20-year money with a 10 and a half year grace period during which we will not have to pay a service to debt. That is unparalleled in our experience and it is also available to middle-income countries (like) Barbados and the Bahamas who have been locked out of concessionary development capital for the majority of the last 30 years”.

She said regional countries have had to rely on the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and in recent times the Latin America Development Bank (CAF).

She thanked Georgieva for being able to “achieve this” noting “it is really unprecedented and reflects the boldness of your vision but the perseverance of your character.

“It is not exactly where we would like it to be, it is 500 per cent better than anything we have had before…this is a major victory,” said Mottley, who also disclosed that Barbados would decide during the month of July whether or not to enter into another programme with the IMF having now concluded its four year US$290 million EFF programme.

She said for more than 30 years small island developing states (SIDS0 had been clamouring for such an initiative “and that tells you how long this battle, how long we have been labouring in the vineyards to be able to get consideration of vulnerability as a key aspect of the criteria to determine whether you should lend to people or not”.

Jamaica’s Finance and Public Service Minister, Dr. Nigel Clarke, said he was also pleased with the new initiative with his country having hard two IMF programmes “back to back not too long ago.

“We in Jamaica know the value of resilience and sustainability for the experience of not having it. As an island state in the Caribbean region…economic shocks are a part of our experience, whether those shocks are from natural disasters, from commodity price movements, from geo-political tensions, from trade restrictions,” he said.

Clarke said while regional countries “will never be able to diversify ourselves away from shocks completely, the key is to ensure that we have the resilience to bounce back from shocks and to ensure that shocks do not precipitate balance of payments or fiscal crises.

“From Jamaica’s history we have learnt that lesson well,” he said, recalling in the 1970’s when the oil crisis hit the island, the economy declined for three successive years and “it took until 1989, 14 years later for Jamaica to recover pre-1975 levels of economic output in real terms”.

He said the global financial crisis led to a contraction of the economy in 2009 and it was not until 2019 to recover 2008 levels of economic output in real terms.

Clarke said because of the reforms Jamaica had implemented it entered the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with buffers “and we were able to respond to the historic shock created by the crisis in a manner that did not allow the crisis to lead to a balance of payment or to precipitate a further balance of payment crisis.

“Our debt went up to 100 per cent, but it was still sustainable as a result of that we now have the prospect of recovering pre-COVID levels of economic output by yearend 2023 which would be a dramatic change from our historical experience.”

He said while there is still a lot more to do, the debt is still high and “it is in that context that the instrument being introduced by the Fund is certainly an interesting one and certainly one that responds to the advocacy of Caribbean leaders over time”.

He said Caribbean economies have the unique duality of being middle income, addi8ng “we are squarely in the middle of the income chart globally and some of our countries are actually high middle income.

“Up until now that designation has precluded us from accessing concessionary financing regardless of the fact that we are extremely vulnerable to the potential of the shocks that I mentioned earlier and that duality which has not served us well is something we have advocated for in the region,” he said.