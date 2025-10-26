New Kingstown Port: A symbol of strong UK- SVG Partnership

“A New Gateway to Growth: Celebrating the Kingstown Port and the Power of Partnership”

On 25 October, I was delighted to join the opening ceremony for the newly modernised Kingstown Port. The UK is proud to have supported such a transformative investment. The new port will drive growth and trade, create jobs and increase incomes, and boost St Vincent’s resilience to climate change. This is more than a port; it is a symbol of what our strong partnership – rooted in mutual respect – can achieve.

I also want to congratulate Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as you will mark Independence Day on 27 October. The port’s opening served as a timely reminder of the progress that strong, strategic collaboration can deliver for both our countries – infrastructure that empowers and improves opportunities for Vincentians today and for generations to come.

The UK has supported this flagship initiative with over USD$ 35 million in grant funding through the UK Caribbean Infrastructure Fund (UKCIF). This grant, combined with a loan from the Caribbean Development Bank and a contribution from the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, means the total investment into the port exceeds US$250 million—making it the second largest infrastructure project in the country’s history and the most substantial UK-funded project in the Eastern Caribbean.

The grant – which does not need to be repaid – makes the project affordable and reduces the financial burden on the people of St Vincent. UK expertise also played a crucial role in this project, from deep-sea divers to high-tech scanners.

Already, the benefits of this investment are being felt across the country:

Creating jobs: with more than 400 new construction jobs already, providing employment and skills development for local workers.

providing employment and skills development for local workers. Driving economic growth : with USD$ 37 million injected into the local economy, supporting small businesses, vendors, and service providers.

: with USD$ 37 million injected into the local economy, supporting small businesses, vendors, and service providers. Increasing trade: The new port facilities will boost exports—over USD$ 50 million in goods were exported to the UK in 2024, opening new opportunities for local producers and entrepreneurs, as well as their UK counterparts.

The new port facilities will boost exports—over USD$ 50 million in goods were exported to the UK in 2024, opening new opportunities for local producers and entrepreneurs, as well as their UK counterparts. Enhancing border security: Including through the arrival of a new state-of-the-art mobile scanner from a UK supplier.

This important milestone reflects the strength of our partnership. The United Kingdom and St. Vincent & the Grenadines have championed resilient infrastructure, inclusive development, international cooperation and regional integration. I will continue to strengthen this partnership, including through supporting the second phase of the port project.

But our partnership goes far beyond ports:

In health and resilience , we supported the SMART hospital project, retrofitting eight health facilities to better withstand hurricanes and deliver safer care. Through the NHS exchange programme, Vincentian medical staff are gaining valuable experience at Leeds Teaching Hospital in the UK—bringing new skills back home.

, we supported the SMART hospital project, retrofitting eight health facilities to better withstand hurricanes and deliver safer care. Through the NHS exchange programme, Vincentian medical staff are gaining valuable experience at Leeds Teaching Hospital in the UK—bringing new skills back home. In energy , we’ve helped make government buildings more efficient by installing solar panels, energy-saving bulbs, and AC inverters—including the Government complex, Coast Guard base, and the AIA Solar Farm.

, we’ve helped make government buildings more efficient by installing solar panels, energy-saving bulbs, and AC inverters—including the Government complex, Coast Guard base, and the AIA Solar Farm. In the environment , after Hurricane Beryl we funded new hives at a local school to help educate children on the importance of bees to the environment. We also funded a project for the Botanical Gardens, building on the successful Kew Gardens exchange visit—supporting education, tourism, and national pride.

, after Hurricane Beryl we funded new hives at a local school to help educate children on the importance of bees to the environment. We also funded a project for the Botanical Gardens, building on the successful Kew Gardens exchange visit—supporting education, tourism, and national pride. In culture and arts , we have collaborated on creative industries, heritage preservation, and youth engagement through the song writing camp to strengthen identity and innovation.

, we have collaborated on creative industries, heritage preservation, and youth engagement through the song writing camp to strengthen identity and innovation. In security , UK-funded scanners and border upgrades are enhancing customs capacity and safety.

, UK-funded scanners and border upgrades are enhancing customs capacity and safety. In trade, we’re working with government and other regional partners to unlock new markets and reduce barriers. Recently we helped Argyle International Airport achieve a new standard (RA3 validation) that allows SVG’s exports to enter EU markets directly, a major boost for local producers and exporters.

The UK remains a steadfast advocate for small island developing states, consistently defending their unique vulnerabilities. We continue to champion minimum allocations in key international funds, and we will go to COP 30 in Brazil determined to drive efforts to limit global warming to 1.5°C.

This partnership matters more as multilateralism comes under strain. The inability to reach consensus on important issues, such as an international plastics treaty, or the resistance by some to recognize small island special circumstances in climate negotiations, shows the tangible risk of fragmentation. So, it is vital that the UK and SVG defend an inclusive, rules-based international system, and shape a future grounded in resilience, equity, and shared prosperity.

I thoroughly enjoyed my visit to Kingstown, and as we celebrate this milestone together, I’m proud to say our collaboration grows stronger every day.

Simon Mustard, British High Commissioner to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean