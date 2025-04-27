New Kingstown Port Facilities Not Sinking or Shaking-Douglas

The administrative building and additional buildings under construction at the $600 million Kingstown Port complex are neither sinking nor shaking, contrary to circulating reports.

Lenski Douglas, Project Coordinator for the Kingstown Port Modernisation Project, stated on WEFM’s Issue at Hand broadcast on Sunday that the reports of structural shaking are unfounded, and if any shaking occurs, there are rational explanations.

“One, it’s because you have compacting equipment operating during this soil compaction. Well, let’s say while the admin building and CFS were going up, were they actually compacting all the way down to, let’s say, 30m below water or 15m below the original seabed, which would put it about 20 or 35 m below the water level? And you’re going to have those vibrations, so any vibrations are not a serviceability issue.”

Douglas said the buildings on the site are being monitored for settlements.

“In addition, these buildings are being monitored for settlements. The buildings have to stand up within certain tolerances; all of these issues are being monitored and fall within the parameters that they shoul”d.

“And from a first principle perspective, if there was a challenge to the admin building and the CFS building, do you think we would be putting up the garage and other facilities?” Douglas said.