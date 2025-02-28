New Look, New Style: Beadtopia’s Fresh Approach to Jewelry

SVGCC student creates campaign to promote custom Jewelry

Local crafter and young entrepreneur Samya Trotman have launched a campaign called new look, New style aimed at promoting a brand-new packaging Look and Style for people seeking custom jewelry for themselves or as gifts. The campaign was launched on February 28, on Instagram.

Ms. Trotman who has been a crafter for over four (4) years said the campaign is a final year requirement for a course at the Division of Technical and Vocational Education education in her digital media and marketing program; the campaign runs from February 28th to April 15th.

“We did a survey as part of a final year course in Integrated Marketing Campaign where we found that customers desired a more personalized and aesthetically appealing presentation of packaging rather than a plain bag. Based on this feedback, we decided to revamp our packaging to enhance the customer experience, ensuring that every purchase feels special and thoughtful,” Ms. Trotman said.

Beadtopia is an online business that sells jewelry made mainly with local materials.

Another member of the campaign team, Teneka Baptiste described the process from research to launch.

“It all began by conducting market research. We sent out a survey to Beadtopia’s customers to find out their perceptions about the company’s branding. We then conducted a situational analysis which included a SWOT. After this, we analyzed the survey results to find the communication problems and then set communication objectives based on the designated target audience. We then started the media and message design strategies and selected the tools to use, after which we determined how to evaluate the campaign, and here we are today,” Ms. Baptiste said.

“It is exciting to see that in this course Integrated Marketing Campaign we can use skills we learned over the last year and a half from other Digital Media and Marketing courses. This is fun,” Ms. Baptiste added.