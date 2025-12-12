Head of the Venezuelan Mission in SVG Meets New Vincentian Foreign Minister

On Thursday, December 11, the Head of the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Francisco Pérez Santana, met with the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs, Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble, to strengthen cooperation and deepen the bonds of brotherhood between both nations.

During the meeting, the Venezuelan Head of Mission provided information on the latest bilateral agreements, including Agro ALBA and the ALBA Azul Agreement—initiatives aimed at broadening and reinforcing cooperation through mechanisms that have expanded since the start of the Bolivarian Revolution.

Minister Bramble reiterated his government’s focus on investment, agriculture, and the blue economy, reaffirming its commitment to continued collaboration for the benefit of both countries.

Pérez Santana also emphasized that the Venezuelan government’s foreign policy is grounded in the principles of Bolivarian Diplomacy of Peace and peoples—an approach that prioritizes solidarity, friendship, respect among peoples, sovereignty, self-determination, and independence.

During the discussion, the Venezuelan diplomat likewise addressed recent actions by the U.S. government against Venezuela, drawing attention to the seizure of a Venezuelan oil tanker in the Caribbean Sea on Wednesday, December 10.

“This act was publicly admitted by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, who confessed to the assault on this vessel by his military forces,” Pérez Santana said.

He also delivered to Minister Bramble two official communiqués recently issued by the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry: one denouncing the theft of the tanker, and the other summarizing a telephone conversation between Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which underscores the Russian government’s support for Venezuela.