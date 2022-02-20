New study finds Ivermectin ineffective in treating COVID-19

Ivermectin is ineffective in preventing severe illness in COVID-19 patients, according to a new peer-reviewed study published in The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) on Friday.

The open-label study examined 490 high-risk patients with COVID-19 at 20 public hospitals and a quarantine center in Malaysia. The patients were 50 years and older with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infections, comorbidities and mild-to-moderate disease. The patients were split into a control group that received standard of care without Ivermectin and a group that received standard of care plus Ivermectin.

Researchers gave trial participants in the Ivermectin group a five-day course of the drug, consisting of 0.4mg/kg body weight each day.

Out of the trial participants, slightly more patients from the Ivermectin group (52) progressed to severe disease than those in the control group (43). Additionally, out of the 55 trial participants who experienced adverse events, 33 were from the Ivermectin group, while 11 were from the control group. Out of events identifies as Serious Adverse Events (SAE), four were from the Ivermectin group while only one was from the control group. Adverse events are events that take place while a person is being treated or taking part in a trial, but are not necessarily caused by the treatment administered.

In Malaysia, less than 5% of COVID-19 patients progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation, according to the study. The researchers noted that while molnupiravir and nirmatrelvir/ritonavir have been shown to be effective as early treatment of COVID-19, they can be too expensive for widespread use. Ivermectin, on the other hand, is inexpensive, easy-to-administer and widely available.