Southern Caribbean should monitor new Tropical wave

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is closely tracking a potential tropical system emerging in the central Atlantic, prompting Caribbean nations to remain vigilant as a new weather disturbance takes shape.

Meteorological experts are monitoring an area of low pressure that could develop into a tropical system during the middle to latter part of next week. The disturbance, currently a westward-moving tropical wave, has caught the attention of regional weather forecasters.

Key Forecast Details:

Current formation chance within 48 hours: Near 0 percent

Formation chance within 7 days: Low at 20 percent

Projected movement: Westward to west-northwestward at approximately 15 mph

Caribbean island nations are being advised to maintain heightened awareness and preparedness protocols. While the system’s immediate development potential remains low, meteorologists emphasize the importance of continued monitoring.