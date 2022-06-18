New video marks 35yrs since the Cartagena Convention entered into force

In celebration of the 35th anniversary of the entry into force of the Convention for the Protection and Development of the Marine Environment of the Wider Caribbean Region, the United Nations Environment Programme Cartagena Convention Secretariat will launch its commemorative video on Tuesday 21st June 2022. The event will be held virtually from 10:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. GMT-5 under the theme Collective action to protect the Caribbean Sea.

Also known as the Cartagena Convention, this regional agreement entered into force on 11th October 1986 and is the only one of its kind for the protection and sustainable development of the Caribbean Sea. To date, 26 United Nations Member States in the Wider Caribbean have ratified this legally binding instrument for effectively managing the use of the region’s marine and coastal resources.

The video traces the legacy of the Convention, from its adoption in the 1980s amidst increasing attention on environmental challenges, to its continued role for achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, supporting policymakers and legislators, protecting livelihoods that depend on marine resources, and responding to new and emerging threats and challenges.

The video was produced by Mayers Media Inc. in Barbados and financed by the European Union-funded project Capacity Building Related to Multilateral Environmental Agreements in African, Caribbean, and Pacific Countries, which the Secretariat is co-implementing.

The UNEP Cartagena Convention Secretariat takes this opportunity to extend sincere thanks to all the interviewees who participated in this production.

To attend the virtual launch, please register here: