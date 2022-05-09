An off-duty NYPD officer fatally shot another man and then himself — apparently over a love triangle — outside an upstate bar Sunday night, law enforcement sources told The Post.

The violence unfolded at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Wallkill, Orange County, around 10:30 p.m., News 12 reported.

The shooting may have been over a woman, police sources said.

The name of the officer wasn’t immediately released.

Town of Wallkill Police and New York State Police did not immediately provide information on the incident.

“Police not confirming anything at this time,” Mark Lieb of Rockland Video Productions said in an email. “But two people covered with body bags or tarp were seen in the parking lot with cops and detectives hovering around them.”