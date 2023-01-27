New Zealand govt postgraduate scholarships open to SVG nationals

The Government of New Zealand is offering thirteen (13) postgraduate scholarships to citizens from eligible Caribbean countries who wish to pursue further academic studies.
RECOMMENDED BROAD AREAS OF STUDY
Climate Change And Resilience
Climate Change and the Environment
Food security and Agriculture
Renewable Energy
Disaster Risk Management
Governance, Public Policy, Public Management or Public Financial Management directly related to the above climate and resilience subjects
Applications open on February 1st, 2023 and run until February 28th, 2023, for postgraduate study programmes commencing in 2024.
Further information about these scholarships can be found on the following web portal: