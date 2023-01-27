New Zealand govt postgraduate scholarships open to SVG nationals

The Government of New Zealand is offering thirteen (13) postgraduate scholarships to citizens from eligible Caribbean countries who wish to pursue further academic studies.

RECOMMENDED BROAD AREAS OF STUDY

Climate Change And Resilience

Climate Change and the Environment

Food security and Agriculture

Renewable Energy

Disaster Risk Management

Governance, Public Policy, Public Management or Public Financial Management directly related to the above climate and resilience subjects

Applications open on February 1st, 2023 and run until February 28th, 2023, for postgraduate study programmes commencing in 2024.

Further information about these scholarships can be found on the following web portal: