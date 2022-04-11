Canada donates $220 million to aid in the delivery of vaccine

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is donating another $220 million to the COVAX global vaccine sharing alliance.

The funds will bring Canada’s total monetary donation to COVAX to about $700 million for the purchase, delivery and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines for lower-income nations.

“Our collective aim must be to increase access to COVID-19 vaccines and other medical countermeasures, so that every country has what it needs to protect its people from this virus,” Trudeau said Friday, during a virtual COVAX summit.

COVAX raised another US$1.7 billion from countries like Canada at the event.

The cash is intended to help Canada make good on its commitment to donate at least 200 million doses by the end of the year.

This latest contribution will be targeted at helping recipient countries prepare to receive and distribute the vaccines on offer.

Canada has fully vaccinated 82 per cent of its population and a third dose has been given to 48 per cent. As a group, the wealthiest countries in the world have fully vaccinated 74 per cent and boosted 38 per cent.

The poorest countries have fully vaccinated less than 12 per cent of the population, and only 15 per cent has even one dose.

Canada promised to donate 38 million doses from its own domestic supplies, and another 13 million from doses Canada bought for itself from COVAX but didn’t need.

Thus far Canada has shipped 14.2 million doses to 19 countries via COVAX and another 762,000 directly to six countries through bilateral vaccine donation agreements.

It says another 87 million doses were purchased by COVAX with Canada’s previous financial donations – but that is based on a formula for the cost per dose developed by the United Kingdom, and COVAX itself says it cannot confirm the exact number.