NH International (Caribbean) Limited VACANCIES – Apply Now

NH International (Caribbean) Limited VACANCIES

We are a major locally owned Construction Company, with over 50 years’ experience in the industry. We operate throughout the English-speaking Caribbean and are in the process of expanding our operations. We offer excellent terms and conditions of employment.

QUANTITY SURVEYOR

This position is to support the Project Manager and Managing Quantity Surveyor with managing the costs on a construction project.

Qualifications/Experience:

· BSc in Quantity Surveying or similar qualifications.

· At least five (5) years’ experience in an Assistant Quantity Surveyor role, in the construction industry.

· Excellent working knowledge of Microsoft Office applications.

MATERIALS COORDINATOR .

This is a site-based position with responsibility for coordinating materials management activities on site by receiving, recording, issuing and reconciling inventory, tools and equipment usage. The position is also responsible for ensuring all materials & logistics procedures and processes are followed in accordance with company policy.

Qualifications/Experience:

· At least three (3) years’ experience in a similar role.

· Experience working on a construction project would be an asset.

· Knowledge of warehousing and inventory management would be an asset.

· Excellent working knowledge of Microsoft Office applications.

MATERIALS & LOGISTICS COORDINATOR

This position is responsible for overseeing and directing materials management activities, including planning, storage, control, and distribution of materials and products to meet company objectives and customer requirements. The position is also responsible for executing logistics strategies for shipping and receiving.

Qualifications/Experience:

· At least seven (7) years’ experience in similar role.

· Experience working on a construction project would be an asset.

· Bachelor’s Degree in Management, Supply Chain and Logistics or Diploma in CIPS.

· Excellent working knowledge of Microsoft Office applications.

QA/QC ENGINEER

This is a site-based position responsible for all aspects related to project quality assurance and quality control. The position is responsible for preparing and controlling the project quality system management documentation throughout the period of the project, monitoring the progress and effectiveness of the project quality management system as well as issuing non-conformance reports.

Qualifications/Experience:

At least three (3) years’ experience in a Quantity Assurance /Quantity Control related role. One (1) year experience in construction.

· Ability to read and interpret construction-related drawings.

· Bachelor’s Degree in Quality Assurance/Quality Control or any other related certification.

· Good working knowledge of Microsoft Office applications.

SENIOR CONSTRUCTION MANAGER

This is a senior position with overall responsibility for overseeing and directing the construction activities of the project, from conception to completion.

Qualifications/Experience:

HNC or BSc Construction Management/Civil Engineering or equivalent.

· Minimum of seven (7) years’ experience. Ten (10) years’ Construction experience. Three (3) years’ Managerial experience.

· Proficient in Microsoft Office applications, including the use of scheduling software, database, and spreadsheet applications.

CONSTRUCTION SUPERVISOR– BUILDING

This is a site-based position with responsibility for overseeing the construction activities that take place on the site from beginning to end, managing the construction crews, and inspecting ongoing works. Ensuring adherence to state and local codes, arranging the necessary materials, tools, and equipment to carry out the works by keeping the cost within budget, while maintaining a safe and healthy work environment.

Qualifications/Experience:

· Diploma or Certification in Construction Management, Supervisory Management, Project Management, or related qualification.

· Five (5) years’ practical building construction experience. Three (3) years supervisory experience.

· Proficient in Microsoft Office applications, including the use of scheduling software, database and spreadsheet applications.

ENGINEER SURVEYOR

This is a site-based position with responsibility for setting out works in accordance with the drawings and specifications.

Qualifications/Experience:

· At least five (5) years related experience. Five (5) years construction experience.

· Experience in writing reports related to role delivery.

· Ability to read and interpret construction-related drawings.

· Proven experience using surveying instruments.

· BSc. in Land Surveying or relevant qualification.

Any other combination of Qualifications and Training for any of the above positions will be considered.

Interested persons should submit complete CVs to

Via email to: [email protected]

UNSUITABLE APPLICATIONS WILL NOT BE ACKNOWLEDGED