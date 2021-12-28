Nicaragua Abandons Taiwan, Switches Allegiance to Communist China

The Republic of Nicaragua severed ties with Taiwan on December 9 and established diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China. The decision is a major blow to Taiwan, which is now only recognized by 13 nations and the Vatican. Meanwhile, the People’s Republic of China is recognized by 178 nations (including Nicaragua).

Chinese General Secretary Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party regard Taiwan as a breakaway province and are pressuring as many nations as possible into severing ties with Taiwan. Nicaragua’s decision to switch its allegiance is a sign of the deep inroads China is making into Latin America, at the expense of the United States. The only nations in Latin America to still recognize Taiwan are Belize, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Paraguay, St. Kitts and Nevis, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Although the U.S. is one of the 178 nations to officially recognize the People’s Republic of China as the legitimate representative of the Chinese people, it has also been a major supporter of Taiwan (selling it billions of dollars’ worth of weaponry each year). Consequently, China’s gains in Latin America are likely aimed at America.

During U.S. President Donald Trump’s second year in office, U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton warned that Nicaragua had already turned against the United States. “In Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, we see the perils of poisonous ideologies left unchecked, and the dangers of domination and suppression,” he told a group of Cuban and Venezuelan refugees at the Freedom Tower in Miami on Nov. 1, 2018. “This troika of tyranny, this triangle of terror stretching from Havana to Caracas to Managua, is the cause of immense human suffering, the impetus of enormous regional instability, and the genesis of a sordid cradle of communism in the Western Hemisphere.”

Russia is now helping Nicaragua modernize its military, and China is signing economic agreements with Barbados, Cuba, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Panama, Venezuela and other nations. These are steps toward establishing a strong economic and military presence in America’s backyard. What happens when a financial crunch forces the U.S. to drastically cut military spending? There are strong signs this will happen soon, at which point the alliances Russia and China are forging in the Caribbean Sea will give them great power over the sea-lanes leading to America.

Half of America’s seaborne trade passes through the Gulf of Mexico. A hostile foreign power controlling the Caribbean Sea could cripple the U.S. economy by restricting or even stopping its access to oceanic shipping.