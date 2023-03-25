Nicaragua defeats SVG 4-1 in the Concacaf Nations League match

St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) were defeated 4-1 by Nicaragua in the Concacaf Nations League on Friday.

Nicaragua took advantage of the opponent’s weakness by taking three important points for the definition of this group.

The St. Vincent squad included;

Management Team: Director of Technical Matters and Head Coach (Act) Theon Gordon, Assistant Coaches – Bishon Williams and Alnif Williams, Manager – Dr. Ronen Francis, Goal Keeping Coach – Urtis Blackett, Physiotherapist – Kevin Young, Doctor – Dr. Michael Stowe & Media Officer Junio Kelly. The delegation is led by Executive Council Member Rosalo Mc Kie.

Goalkeepers – Jadiel Chance, Josh Stowe and Elron Baptiste.

Defenders – Iruel Matthias, Joel Jack, Dorren Hamlet, Jahvin Sutherland, Kevin Francis, Keshorn Durham and Gavin Browne.

Midfielders – Sherwyn Alexander, Kennijha Joseph, Aaron Jackson, Kyle Edwards and Diel Spring.

Forwards – Nazir Mc Burnette, Azinho Solomon, Chevel Cunningham and Oalex Anderson.