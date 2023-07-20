It is a year to the day since my dad, Nicholas Stephen Providence was Called to the Bar of England and Wales through the Honourable Society of Gray’s Inn in the UK, on the 19th July 2022. Fate has further had it that today, 19th July 2023, he should be Called to the Bar of St. Vincent and the Grenadines before Justice Esco Henry at the High Court in Kingstown.

As I sat through his Call my heart was overwhelmed with joy and happiness as I lived to see my dad crowning achievement of being Called to practice law in St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a Barrister-at-Law and Solicitor.

I must say that I am a very proud daughter of a highly educated, well established, esteemed and hardworking man whose fire is always blazing no matter what he faces in life. Hailing from the community of Choppins life was never an easy road; however, having a good education was his main driving force out of poverty to prosperity.

While listening to the Chief Magistrate Rechanne Browne introducing my dad, I couldn’t stop the tears from flowing. I finally understood why his late mother’s words of encouragement is so dear to his heart and why his favourite quote is “they can slow me up but they can never stop me”.

Basically, all the years of struggles, failures, hardship & more were just the stepping stones to success, blessings and prosperity because my daddy is blessed of The Lord. He was called to do a duty and with the help, grace and blessings of God he would do his utmost best to make a great difference and leave a great legacy as he was told on Wednesday.

He is undoubtedly a man with a deep passion for the growth & development of all people, and so, he will definitely do an awesome job here in St.Vincent & the Grenadines and aboard upholding the law. He will now join the esteemed team of practicing lawyers at Israel Bruce Law Firm Inc, on the 2nd Floor of Sprotts Brothers Plaza in Kingstown.

I will like to personally thank Counsel Israel Bruce , Counsel Noel Bruce & all members of staff at Bruce Law Chambers, Magistrate Rechanne Browne, family members, friends and everyone else for the love and support to my dad. From A proud daughter Finicia Providence