Nigeria President Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu Visit Saint Lucia

In a landmark event for Saint Lucia and the wider OECS region, Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre today hosted His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, at a Special Joint Sitting of the Senate and House of Assembly, hosted at Sandals Grande.

Government officials, OECS Heads of Government, private sector leaders, the diplomatic corps, NGOs and civil society groups, the clergy and the Nigerian diaspora residing in Saint Lucia were in attendance at the Special Joint Sitting of Parliament to receive the President’s address. The Sitting marked the first formal address by a Nigerian Head of State to Saint Lucia’s Parliament and symbolized a bold new chapter in Africa-Caribbean relations.

Speaking at the session, Prime Minister Pierre said Saint Lucia and Nigeria “share a common strength in the quality and resilience of our people,” noting historical ties forged by shared African heritage. “We have built these homes in the service of all humanity, and especially Africa,” he said.

President Tinubu, addressing lawmakers for the first time in Saint Lucia, described his visit as “Nigeria’s renewed commitment to re-engage with these enduring ties.” He reaffirmed Nigeria’s role in Pan‑African advocacy and its support for the African Union’s outreach to the Caribbean. “Our foreign policy remains unapologetically Afrocentric,” he added.

In a powerful moment of reflection, Prime Minister Pierre drew historical connections: “Mr. President, your visit here today is coming exactly 27 years after the visit of Nelson Mandela. And 27 years is exactly the length of time Mandela spent in prison. So today is really a day of freedom and celebration.”

Both leaders identified key areas for bilateral collaboration:

Education : President Tinubu pledged full tuition scholarships for OECS students in Nigeria and proposed educational exchange programs, especially in maritime studies and scientific research.

: President Tinubu pledged full tuition scholarships for OECS students in Nigeria and proposed educational exchange programs, especially in maritime studies and scientific research. Climate Resilience : Joint research on adaptation strategies, food security, and sustainable agriculture was proposed as part of a shared environmental response.

: Joint research on adaptation strategies, food security, and sustainable agriculture was proposed as part of a shared environmental response. Culture and Tourism : Prime Minister Pierre emphasized Saint Lucia’s openness to Nigerian tourists, artists, and entrepreneurs, while calling for the establishment of a ‘direct air link’ to boost connectivity.

: Prime Minister Pierre emphasized Saint Lucia’s openness to Nigerian tourists, artists, and entrepreneurs, while calling for the establishment of a ‘direct air link’ to boost connectivity. Healthcare : An Agreement of Technical Manpower Assistance is expected to be signed, enabling Nigerian medical professionals to serve in Saint Lucia under Nigeria’s Technical Aid Corps initiative.

: An Agreement of Technical Manpower Assistance is expected to be signed, enabling Nigerian medical professionals to serve in Saint Lucia under Nigeria’s Technical Aid Corps initiative. Banking and Renewable Energy: The Prime Minister invited Nigerian financial and renewable energy firms to partner with Saint Lucia in building resilient infrastructure and expanding digital services.

President Tinubu also proposed a visa‑waiver arrangement for diplomats and officials from OECS states and the negotiation of a formal Joint Commission to oversee bilateral cooperation. Quoting Marcus Garvey, he urged, “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.”

Prime Minister Pierre welcomed plans for a stronger partnership, saying, “May your visit mark the beginning of a new era of deep friendship, cooperation, and shared success.”The two nations will next convene at the Africa‑CARICOM summit in Addis Ababa this September to further these commitments.