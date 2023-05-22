Night landings are being considered for Lauriston airport, Carriacou

Carriacou: Lauriston Airport night landings

The Grenada government is considering building night-landing facilities as part of a plan to improve the overall operations and structure of the Lauriston Airport.

Don’el Mitchell, Project Manager of the Caribbean Air Transport Regional Connectivity Project (CATCOP), led a team from the Grenada Airports Authority to the island recently to assess the mechanisms in place at Lauriston.

He explained that the project’s goal is to improve regional connectivity by boosting air transport safety and the resilience of airport infrastructure to natural disasters.

Mitchell stated that his team is specifically looking at measures to boost air traffic to Carriacou, with conversations on the development of night landing facilities.

Heinz Wipf, a Swiss Air Navigation Consultant, is also at Carriacou as part of the Caribbean Air Transport Regional Connectivity Project.

Source : ST