Nine more women accuse Bill Cosby of sexual assault in another lawsuit

Bill Cosby faces new sexual assault lawsuits from 9 women in Nevada

In a new complaint, nine more women accuse Bill Cosby of sexual assault, claiming he exploited his “enormous power, fame, and prestige” to victimize them.

A lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court in Nevada claims that the women were drugged and abused separately between 1979 and 1992 in residences, dressing rooms, and hotels in Las Vegas, Reno, and Lake Tahoe.

One woman claims that Cosby brought her from New York to Nevada, where he sedated her in a hotel room with what he claimed was non-alcoholic sparkling cider and then raped her.

More than 60 women have accused the 85-year-old former “Cosby Show” star of rape, sexual assault, and sexual harassment. He has refuted all sex offenses claims. He was the first celebrity to be tried and convicted in the #MeToo era, and he spent almost three years in a state jail near Philadelphia until the conviction was overturned and he was released in 2021 by a higher court.

A Los Angeles jury earlier this year awarded $500,000 to a woman who said Cosby sexually molested her at the Playboy Mansion when she was 16 in 1975.

The Nevada lawsuit was filed just a few weeks after Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo signed legislation removing a two-year deadline for people to submit sexual abuse claims. Other states’ “lookback laws” have resulted in similar lawsuits.

Lise-Lotte Lublin, a Nevada native, was one of the plaintiffs who fought for the change. She has previously claimed that Cosby raped her and offered her tainted cocktails in a Las Vegas hotel in 1989.

Unless they come forward publicly, the Associated Press does not identify anyone who claim to have been sexually assaulted.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Cosby publicist Andrew Wyatt slammed such laws.

“Mr. Cosby is a citizen of the United States,” Wyatt added, “but these judges and lawmakers are consistently allowing these civil suits to flood their dockets, knowing that these women are not fighting for victims, but for their addiction to massive amounts of media attention and greed.”

“From now on, we will not allow these women to parade various accounts of an alleged allegation against Mr. Cosby without vetting them in the court of public opinion and inside the courtroom,” Wyatt stated.