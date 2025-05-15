3D revenue totals $34,349,184 for 2025 so far

St. Vincent National Lottery Authority (NLA) sales were $64,137,703 (or $4.8 million) ahead of 2024 sales as of March 31, despite a two-year sales decline.

The National Lottery Manager, McGregor Sealey, detailed the lottery’s financial performance over the past five years on Thursday at a press conference in Paul’s Avenue.

“In 2020, our sales were $80,006,637; in 2021, they were $84,271,365; in 2022, that was the pandemic year,and our sales were $92,224,456; in 2023, we had a drop there from 92 million to $89,685,831; and in 2024, we also fell down to $87,495,413.”

“Let me say that from 2001 on, our sales rose from 15 million then to these figures now. And our sales so far this year for the 3D, which is our major revenue earner, are $34,349,184; our Lotto 983,584; and the super six. $1,177,404. play4, 28, $835,069; the scratch game is just over 1 million, 1,077,000, and Insta Cash is $715,000.”

“As I speak to you, our sales as recorded at March 31 were $64,137,703. So what has happened this year is that we are already $4.8 million ahead of last year’s sales.”

Sealey thanked all who have contributed to the sales and development throughout the last years.

The National Lottery was started in 1984, and since then Sealey has been the manager.