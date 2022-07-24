No bail for Trinidad police officers charged with murder

Six police officers accused of murdering three friends in 2011 have been denied bail by a High Court judge.

The five police officers – Sgt Khemraj Sahadeo, Renaldo Reviero, Glenn Singh, Roger Nicholas, Safraz Juman, and Antonio Ramadin – had applied for bail in light of the landmark ruling of the Appeal Court allowing anyone charged with murder to apply.

However, Justice Norton Jack denied bail to the six accused of murdering Alana Duncan, Kerron Eccles, and Abigail Johnson on July 22, 2011.

During a police stop in Barrackpore, a town in southern Trinidad, Duncan, 27, Eccles, 29, and Johnson, 20, were driving Duncan’s vehicle.

There had been an exchange of gunfire between the three men and the police, according to the police. The officer’s former colleague who was initially charged with the murder has now agreed to testify.

At the conclusion of their preliminary inquiry in July 2013, the officers were committed to stand trial. It has not yet been determined when their trial will take place.

In addition, the relatives of the three friends are suing the State over their wrongful deaths for over two million dollars (One TT dollar equals US$0.16 cents). There is still a civil case pending.

A date of August 16 was set for the hearing.