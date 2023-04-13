No stopping St Lucia’s Gospel Music Ambassador Emrand Henry

St. Lucia’s Gospel Music Ambassador and International Gospel Artist Emrand Henry hasn’t stopped momentum yet. In fact, he has just gotten started for 2023…!

The Award-Winning Gospel Sensation has been nominated once again, this time for the GMATT Collaboration of the Year Award, together with Minister Seon. Fans and Supporters can vote by texting 0406 to the number 2374 on their mobile phones.

But this isn’t the only good news Emrand must share! He has released another track, this time off the Keep the Faith Riddim from Redemption Studios Music and Publishing.

‘Nobody (Can Stop My Blessings)’ was written and performed by Emrand Henry; produced by Judah Peters; Guitars by Eli Fuller; and Mixed and Mastered by Redemption Studios.

The riddim rides fresh off the ear, with Emrand’s powerful vocals and strong lyrics, ‘Nobody’ gives encouragement as we are reminded when we keep God first in our minds and hearts, nothing that comes our way can prevail. Nobody can stop our praise or our blessings!

The track is now available on all online streaming platforms, so be sure to check it out today!