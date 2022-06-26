Nomcebo Zikode, singer of Jerusalema, to perform at Carnival 2023 in TT

For Carnival 2023, Nomcebo Zikode, singer of Jerusalema, will perform in Trinidad and Tobago.

In a media release, IS Promo and Gemini Production announced that they have contracted the phenomenal South African artiste to perform at their events.

Since its release in 2021, Zikode’s Jerusalema has received over one billion views on YouTube.

The singer/songwriter will also collaborate with local soca artists on soca/Afrobeat tracks for the 2023 festival.

Additionally, Zikode and Ivory Coast vocalist Elody Amondji plan to collaborate with composer and producer Ian Wiltshire, who wrote David Rudder’s Trini 2 The Bone. Also joining the creative team is young singer, composer and producer Mical Teja, the release said.

It is also expected that Zikode will begin the creative process for her soca and Afrobeat collaboration in early July.