Norse Atlantic Airways to launch Caribbean flights this winter

Norse Atlantic to launch routes from Gatwick to Barbados, and Jamaica.

Norse Atlantic Airways has announced three new routes from Gatwick airport for this winter, to the Caribbean destinations of Barbados and Jamaica.

The carrier will launch daily flights to Barbados on October 29, 2023, with fares starting from £449 return, and on the same day will commence four flights per week to Montego Bay in Jamaica, with fares starting from £559 return.

One the other three days Norse will serve Jamaica’s capital Kingston (starting October 31, 2023), with fares from £579 return.

The new routes – which are now on sale – join the airline’s existing winter 2023 network from Gatwick to New York, Washington, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale.