Pyongyang accused US of pursuing “military supremacy” at the expense of Moscow’s security

North Korea’s Foreign Ministry has defended Russia and blamed the United States’ behavior as the “root cause” of the conflict in Ukraine, in its first official response to Moscow’s ongoing military offensive.

“The root cause of the Ukrainian crisis also lies in the high-handedness and arbitrariness of the US,” a commentary posted to North Korea’s Foreign Ministry website on Saturday reads.

The statement argues that Washington has pursued “military supremacy in disregard of the legitimate demand of Russia for its security.”

It accuses the US of unjustifiably interfering in the internal affairs of other nations without regard for “peace and stability” and ignoring self-defense measures taken by other nations, including Russia. “It is arrogance and double standards,” the statement reads.

Russia launched its offensive in Ukraine on February 24, claiming it was the only remaining option to avoid coming under threat by NATO from Ukrainian territory.