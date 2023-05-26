North Leeward sporting clubs to compete in Grenada’s Whitsuntide Games

The Team Mustangs Track Club and ROSES Academy athletic clubs in North Leeward have been selected to travel to Grenada.
The team will travel with head coach Wildanrick Samuel and Rommique Hooper to compete in the Whitsuntide Games at the Kerani James National Stadium on Saturday, May 27th, and Sunday, May 28th, 2023.
MP Carlos James has provided the athletes with transportation to and from Grenada.
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries worldwide.