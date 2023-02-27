North Union Secondary School receives support for Sports and Scouts

MP Saboto Caesar makes financial contribution

Area Representative for the Constituency of South Central Windward, Hon Saboto Caesar made a financial contribution to support the Scout group and the 2023 Sports Day planning committee as the committee prepares for Sports Day.

The Ministry of Agriculture will be working closely with the school’s agriculture programme this year to provide support to both staff and students.

It is the vision of the area representative to also establish before the end of the year the NUSS Centre for Enterprise and Entrepreneurship (NCEE).

The North Union Secondary school has a population of over 300 hundred students.