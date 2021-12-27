Nostradamus’s predictions for 2022 asteroid strike, floods, droughts and mass starvation

The world will suffer from an asteroid strike, floods and droughts which devastate entire countries as well as mass starvation in the future, at least according to predictions by the 16th century French astrologer Nostradamus.

In his famous book ‘Les Propheties’, published in 1555 and featuring 942 poetic quatrains, Nostradamus is said to have predicted the future.

Nostradamus is believed by some to have predicted the devastation caused by global warming and asteroids and even the rise of AI technology.

Described as the ‘Prophet of Doom’, the French astrologer and doctor was inspired by biblical texts and his own experiences of plague, with his predictions focused on famine and sorrow.

More than 400 years after Nostradamus published his book, his work remains popular because his predictions are entirely open to interpretation and could mean anything.

