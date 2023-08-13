‘Cabinet did not discuss the removal of structures erected by Huffle’

The assertions made by the media regarding the cabinet’s awareness of the partial damage incurred by Huffle’s investment in Brighton Beach have been contradicted by Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves.

Gonsalves refuted the accusations that the government possessed prior knowledge, asserting its complete falsehood.

“The suggestion that down at Huffle’s, anything came to the cabinet about Huffle’s is not true. Secondly, minutes from meetings of the National Parks Authority dealing with the removal of Huffle’s structures are not true”.

According to Gonsalves, a discussion took place, albeit not pertaining to the removal. Furthermore, the acts carried out by individuals operating within national Parks and beaches were deemed unauthorized. He said It is important to note that these individuals lacked the necessary authority to engage in such operations, particularly in light of the absence of any official decision being made.

“Within the legal framework, that’s the business for the planning authorities to deal with. National parks had no authority to set any date for what they carried at Huffle’s, and emphatically, there was nothing in the cabinet on that matter about removing Huffle’s”, Gonsalves said.

In a Facebook video released on July 20, Camilo Gonsalves, the area representative, expressed his disapproval of the actions undertaken by National Parks rangers, deeming them highly improper.

“I want to say unequivocally that not only was it not done with my authority, to the extent that I have authority there, it was not done with the authority of the Ministry of Tourism, which has responsibility for parks and beaches. This is a complete surprise to me; it was an unauthorized act. It was arbitrary, it was capricious, and it was wrong”.

During an interview with API on July 24, Prime Minister Gonsalves indicated that the state is not justified in behaving like a criminal, and individuals involved in the unauthorized conduct will be aware that such actions are not acceptable.

“Some person or persons in the National Parks and Beaches Authority acted in an unauthorized manner. Well, such unauthorized conduct has consequences. The state cannot behave like a bandit. I will show those who want to conduct themselves in an unauthorized manner that such will not be allowed to stand”.

According to Gonsalves, it was not known to the chairman of the board, the permanent secretary, the tourism minister, the area’s representative, or the Prime Minister that such acts were going to be executed. According to Gonsalves, the action was entirely lacking in authorization.