NPRBA Urges Visitors to Utilize Certified Tour Guides for La Soufriere Hike

NOTICE: LA SOUFRIERE CROSS COUNTRY TRAIL

The Management of the National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority (NPRBA), advises the general public to utilize the services of a certified tour guide when hiking the La Soufriere Cross Country Trail.

This precaution is essential to ensuring the safety of all visitors while traversing the challenging volcanic terrain and enhancing their overall hiking experience.

The NPRBA sincerely appreciates your continued support of the La Soufriere Cross Country Trail and looks forward to your cooperation.