Nurses In Barbados stage second protest in Bridgetown

Nurses staged their second protest on Monday to pressure Government to address their plight.

Chanting “Enough is enough, we will not be bullied,” the nurses, led by the Unity Workers Union, marched off from Cheapside and through The City.

The nurses who have been off the job for more than six weeks have been pressing the Government to address concerns including the need for better working conditions and increased pay, health insurance, improved nurse-to-patient ratios, remuneration for degrees and continuous training.

SOURCE BARBADOS TODAY