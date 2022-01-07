Nurses take protest to the streets of Bridgetown

BARBADOS TODAY – Scores of striking nurses took to the streets of Bridgetown Thursday morning as they protested deplorable working conditions, late pay and other grievances, in hopes of forcing authorities to resolve their issues.

The aggrieved placard-bearing nurses from across the public health system as well as retired nurses chanted various slogans as they made their way through The City, receiving some support from bystanders.

Organiser of the protest, Unity Workers’ Union (UWU) leader Caswell Franklyn has already indicated that the nurses were looking at further protest action if their call today fell on deaf ears.

“We were toying with the idea of marching on [January] 18,” said Franklyn, who declined to confirm at this stage what the next step will be.

Stressing that the protest was not political, the union leader said it was merely designed to bring greater awareness to the plight of the island’s nurses and help push authorities to bring about change, adding that negotiations could continue at this time, even in the absence of a Parliament and in the midst of an election campaign.

“Politicians are not in place to lead negotiations,” Franklyn said.

“Parliament being dissolved has nothing to do with what is going on around here. It just means there is no Parliament but the government continues,” he added, pointing out that civil servants were continuing to work even as the country gears up to choose a new government on January 19.

He said the healthcare workers were willing to continue their industrial action until there is a resolution to their concerns.

Thursday’s march came after Franklyn complained that proposals and calls for meetings with authorities to negotiate for a solution for the nurses failed to come off in recent weeks.

“We presented proposals to the Government. Minister Bostic wrote down those proposals even though he claimed he didn’t know what they were, so we told him again and he wrote them down and took them to Cabinet. The next day the Prime Minister claimed she don’t know what we are talking about. We didn’t send any proposal, but Minister Bostic presented them.”

Franklyn further charged that Prime Minister Mottley did not seem to want a solution.

“She wants a victory for herself. She wants to show ‘I beat them’. So when she can’t get her way she called an election,” he argued.

The nurses’ grievances range from late pay up to four months at a time; lack of adequate uniforms, cleaning and other items; lack of personal protective gear during the COVID-19 pandemic; deplorable working conditions; and a high patient-to-nurse ratio, among others.

Franklyn said some of the issues have been ongoing for several years.