Sunday, January 2

NYC: Man dead after jumping subway turnstile

Man dead after jumping NYC subway turnstile, striking head on floor

NY POST – A 28-year-old man died when he jumped a subway turnstile in Queens on Sunday and struck his head on the floor, cops said.

The man was “attempting to evade the fare” at the Forest Hills-71st Avenue train station around 6:45 a.m. when he hopped the turnstile, a police spokesman said.

He came crashing down on his head on the station’s cement floor and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The man’s identity wasn’t immediately released. The station provides E, F, M and R line service.

