NYC Schools Chancellor to ask every superintendent to reapply for job

New schools Chancellor David Banks will ask all 46 of the city’s school superintendents to reapply for their jobs amid a leadership shake-up at the Department of Education, The Post has learned.

“This is big. It’s definitely happening. There’s definitely a shake-up under way,” said a source who was briefed by Banks on his plan to review the jobs of all of the superintendents overseeing K-12 education and special-education schools across the five boroughs.

“Chancellor Banks was adamant that he’s doing this. I think it’s great!” the source said.

The Post reported Sunday that Banks has already replaced many of the top brass at the Department of Education’s Tweed headquarters with his own leadership team.

He’s now eying the positions of superintendent and other administrators who deal more directly with schools, sources said.

Asked about the superintendents being told to reapply for their positions, DOE spokesman Nathaniel Styer said, “Chancellor Banks’ vision of a re-imagined school system hinges on having excellent leaders at every level focused on delivering for students and families.

“We will continue to build out a leadership team that provides the streamlined and responsive supports our students and educators deserve.”

If past is prologue, Banks will replace many of the superintendents.

Former Chancellor Carmen Farina, ex-Mayor Bill de Blasio’s first schools boss, replaced 15 superintendents just months after taking office in 2014. Superintendents have pulled in at least $180,000 a year.

Former Chancellor Carmen Farina had a similar shake-up at the beginning of her tenure in 2014.

Banks learned the workings of the nation’s largest school system from the bottom up before becoming Mayor Eric Adams’ appointed chancellor.

He is the former president and CEO of the Eagle Academy Foundation and the founding principal of The Eagle Academy for Young Men, the first school in a network of innovative all-boys city public schools.

The chancellor started his career as a school safety officer and then a teacher before becoming the founding principal of the Bronx School for Law.

“Chancellor Banks knows what it looks like as a principal trying to navigate the bureaucracy,” a source close to Banks said.

According to a source, Banks is "definitely" planning changes at the Department of Education.

Banks said he wants to push money from administration into the schools and is looking at eliminating positions deemed unnecessary.

“I’m committed to drastic change,” Banks told The Post over the weekend. “The intention here is to save millions of dollars for the system that gets pushed closer to schools.

“I’m not here to placate and make people feel good. I came here at the behest of the mayor to bring real change, and it is coming.”