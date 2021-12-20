NYPD cops fatally shoot man with knife in Brooklyn

NY DAILY NEWS– Police officers fatally shot a man who came at them with a knife on a Brooklyn street early Monday, the NYPD said.
The officers responded to Eastern Parkway near Utica Ave. after someone called 911 at 4:10 a.m. to report seeing a man armed with a gun and a knife.
They opened fire when the suspect stepped out of a nearby subway station and moved towards them with the knife, police said. Numerous shots were fired, police said.
The wounded suspect, an adult, was taken to a local hospital, where he died. Two officers, both of whom appear to have fired their weapons, were not hurt but were taken to the hospital for ringing in their ears.
The shooting comes just four days after an off-duty NYPD lieutenant was wounded in a shootout with three muggers outside Queens nightclub. Lt. Nathan Yakubov was rushed from La Boom nightclub in Woodside to Elmhurst Hospital in critical condition early Thursday. His condition had since stabilized.
One mugger, age 20, shot by the cop died at the scene. A second, age 18, was wounded and later arrested. A third remains on the loose and has not been identified. The crooks were trying to steal the cop’s gold chains.