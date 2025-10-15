OECS advances border management in St Lucia

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission has donated ten state-of-the-art automated kiosk machines to Saint Lucia, with eight installed at the Hewanorra International Airport (HIA) and two servicing George F. L. Charles Airport.

This milestone marks a significant step in the implementation of the OECS Border Management Enhancement Programme, supported by the European Union (EU) through the Regional Integration Through Growth Harmonisation and Technology (RIGHT) Programme.

Through this initiative, the OECS Commission in collaboration with the EU and Member States is advancing the modernisation of the main ports of entry across the OECS region, which will allow for enhanced border security and improvements in the passenger processing procedures, resulting in less congestion of passengers at the arrival halls.

Director General of the OECS, Dr. Didacus Jules spoke at the official handover ceremony which was held at the (HIA).

“As global tourism becomes more competitive, travelers expect not only beautiful destinations but also efficient, hassle-free, and secure entry experiences. That is why the OECS Commission, together with the EU and our Member States, is investing in the automation of our ports of entry to make travel through our region faster, simpler, and safer.”