The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) WTO Members were represented by a fifteen-member strong contingent, including three Ministers of Trade, the Director General of the OECS, three Ambassadors and, senior trade officials at the Twelfth Ministerial Conference (MC12) of the World Trade Organization (WTO) from June 12 to 17 in Geneva, Switzerland.

Across all negotiating areas, including the informal session on challenges facing the multilateral trading system, the OECS spoke firmly and with one voice. OECS representatives focused their messages on taking action to preserve the integrity of the multilateral trading system, with the WTO at its core; strengthening the development dividend of the WTO for developing and least-developed countries; and delivering concrete outcomes on issues which are affecting its citizens such as food security and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The OECS Delegation comprised:

Hon. Keisal Peters, Minister of State with responsibility for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, led the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines delegation. Minister Peters was also the lead spokesperson for the OECS at MC12. In a first for both Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the OECS, Minister Peters was also selected by the WTO Director-General as a Minister-Facilitator for the thematic discussions on electronic commerce.

Hon. Everly Paul Chet Greene, Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Trade & Immigration, led the Antigua and Barbuda Delegation.

Hon. Ian Douglas, Minister for Trade, led the delegation from the Commonwealth of Dominica.

His Excellency Mr. Justin Sun, Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the WTO led the delegation from Grenada.

His Excellency Mr. Anthony Severin, Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the WTO led the delegation from Saint Lucia.

His Excellency Dr. Didacus Jules, Director-General of the OECS, led the delegation from the OECS Commission.

OECS Contributes to a Successful WTO Ministerial Conference