OECS decry U.S military actions in Southern Caribbean

The Protocol Member States of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) express deep concern regarding recent reports of intensified military operations by external powers in the southern Caribbean Sea, including the destruction of vessels alleged to be involved in narcotics trafficking without interception or verification in contravention of international law.

While our governments remain firmly committed to regional and international cooperation in the fight against transnational crime, including drug trafficking, we are equally committed to the preservation of the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace – a principle solemnly affirmed by the Heads of Government of our region and supported by the United Nations General Assembly.

We are therefore concerned that heightened military activities in and around the Southern Caribbean risk escalating tensions and misunderstandings in a region whose stability and security are essential to the well-being of our peoples. Actions undertaken without adequate consultation or communication with regional partners risk creating misunderstandings and tensions and may inadvertently embroil the entire Caribbean in a wider confrontation, undermining decades of careful diplomacy and peaceful coexistence. We are deeply concerned about the indisputable impact of any potential military action on our small, vulnerable societies and economies and the erosion of the hard-won gains over the past decades.

The Protocol Member States of the OECS reaffirm that:

Peace and dialogue must remain the cornerstone of regional and hemispheric relations.

Respect for sovereignty and non-interference are essential to maintaining trust and stability.

Collective security and cooperation are the most effective means of combating organised crime and ensuring the safety of our maritime space.

We therefore urge all partners to engage in open consultation with the Caribbean Community and the OECS before any initiative that could alter the regional security balance. The Caribbean’s greatest strength has always been its unity, its diplomacy, and its steadfast commitment to resolving differences through peaceful means.