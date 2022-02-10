2nd OECS-ECCB international netball series shoot off in Dominica

OECS – Press Release – The stage is set at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium, Commonwealth of Dominica, for the 2nd OECS-ECCB International Netball Series from 12-18 February.

Five ECCB member countries will compete for the Gloria Ballantyne Championship Trophy, namely: Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Saint Lucia, Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. This year’s series will feature a visiting team from Barbados, which will not compete for the championship trophy but will play the teams for ranking.

President of the Caribbean Netball Association (CNA), Rufina Paul and President of the Dominica Netball Association (DNA), Regina Walsh, are guests on this week’s episode of ECCB Connects.

Paul says the OECS-ECCB International Netball Series plays an integral part in elevating regional netball on the world stage since teams are afforded the opportunity to improve their rankings based on the number of matches played and won.

Paul says that in spite of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years, the teams are excited and anxious to play netball. She thanks the ECCB for its unwavering support toward the tournament and says she would like to see more countries coming on board in the future.

President of the Dominica Netball Association, Regina Walsh, says that along with the matches, the activities will feature a Welcome Reception and Candle Light Ceremony, Opening Ceremony and a Development Session.

The ECCB hosts the Development Session as part of its thrust to promote the personal development of the young women who participate in the tournament.

Walsh gives the assurance that all COVID-19 protocols would be in place to ensure that all participants are safe. She says that there was strong advocacy for 100 per cent vaccination of players and that patrons attending the games would be required to bring along their proof of vaccination.

She encourages patrons to get vaccinated and to turn out in their numbers to enjoy the games. The games would also be streamed on the ECCB and the Government of Dominica Information Service Facebook pages.

To view the full discussion, log on to the ECCB’s YouTube channel and Facebook Page: ECCB Connects.