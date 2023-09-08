OECS FAST strategy meeting in SVG emphasizes agriculture ministers’ roles

Ministers of Agriculture from the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) gathered at the NIS Conference Room in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for a Special Meeting of the Council of Ministers for Agriculture (COM:A) for two days of detailed discussions on the path forward for the implementation of the OECS Fast Strategy on August 31 and September 1, 2023. FAST, or Food and Agriculture Systems Transformation, is a new strategy platform aimed at integrating many pillars within the Agriculture sector, including production, processing, and distribution; logistics and commerce; transportation; and climate resilience.

Food and nutrition insecurity is a primary priority for the OECS Agriculture Ministers, and each Minister detailed the plans, strategies, and work being done in accordance with the FAST Strategy.

Dr. Didacus Jules, Director General of the OECS Commission, stated at a press conference following the conclusion of the second day (a panel discussion) that the meeting signaled “a consolidation of the plan for Agricultural Transformation but the determination of an actual road map of how we get there…” The OECS Director General stated that the meeting’s highlight was the synergy among ministers, and that the establishment of a catalogue of experts from member states in the field of agriculture is a vital aspect of implementing the OECS FAST Strategy. According to Dr. Jules, the FAST Strategy encourages “the acceleration of bilateral relations between member states for the interchange of personnel, material, planting stock, and technical support to each other.”

According to Hon. Roland Royer, Chairman of the OECS Ministers of Agriculture and Minister for Blue and Green Economy, Agriculture, and Food Security in the Commonwealth of Dominica, “the Ministers have demonstrated real commitment to working together, and the OECS Food and Agriculture Systems Transformation Strategy provides an effective mechanism for fostering that cooperation.” Minister Royer stated that the region’s operations in marketing, technical competence, production, and research and development will be strengthened. The OECS Chair stated that a number of concerns would be addressed, including adequate water management systems and the implementation of international quality standards for food safety.

Minister Royer emphasized the critical role that the private sector must play, citing the vibrant and diverse presentations given by panelists during the (day 2) panel discussion. “There is a sense of urgency among ministers to get things moving on the ground because we recognize the implications of the decision we make today at the household level,” Royer added.

Hon. Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry, and Labour, stated that the purpose of the OECS FAST strategy is to consolidate a variety of crops across OECS member states, and that all ministers support the goals. According to the Agriculture Minister, involving stakeholders like as farmers and fishermen, as well as having outlets for all commodities, are critical elements in this process. According to Minister Caesar, “we want to return to shipment days for different commodities consolidated in different countries.” The goal is to create a renaissance or rebirth by incorporating best practices from successful area businesses.

On a more local level, the Minister of Agriculture praised the Ministry of Education for integrating agriculture into the educational system. Minister Caesar encouraged farmers to enter the market with an open mind about the variety of produce that can be farmed and assured all farmers in SVG of the Ministry of Agriculture’s support.

Sunita Daniel, CEO of Export Saint Lucia, Leonard O’Garro, Professor of Biology at the University of the West Indies, Steve Maximay, Managing Director of Science-Based Initiatives, and Damian Bowen, Managing Director of Lynch Caribbean Brokers participated in a FAST Private Sector Engagement Event and Panel Discussion on September 1, 2023. The speakers represented several sectors of the agricultural private sector and discussed issues such as export, insurance, climate resilience, and productivity. Several local and regional stakeholders, including farmers, fishers, and agro-processors, participated in the panel discussion, which aimed to encourage the strengthening of public-private partnerships within the OECS.