OECS Ministers Endorse Muhammad Ibrahim for IICA DG

The Council of Ministers of Agriculture of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is honoured to extend its full and unequivocal endorsement of the candidacy of Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim for the post of Director General of the Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) for the 2026–2030 term.

Dr. Ibrahim is a distinguished Caribbean son whose roots, scholarship, and service are grounded in the region, but whose global contributions to agricultural innovation, sustainable rural development, and institutional leadership span over three decades. A native of Guyana, Dr. Ibrahim is a technically accomplished agricultural scientist, educator, and strategist whose record of service in Latin America and the Caribbean speaks to his commitment to inclusive development, environmental stewardship, and food systems transformation.

Dr. Ibrahim’s exemplary leadership at CATIE (Centro Agronómico Tropical de Investigación y Enseñanza Centro Agronómico Tropical de Investigación y Enseñanza) as Director General (2016–2023) and his current tenure as Director of Technical Cooperation at IICA (since 2024) have demonstrated his ability to lead complex institutions, forge strategic alliances, mobilize over US$250 million in development financing, and translate science into actionable, context-responsive solutions. His stewardship has transformed institutions, revitalized donor confidence, and expanded the reach of research, training, and technical cooperation across our hemisphere.

At IICA, Dr. Ibrahim has played a pivotal role in advancing climate-smart agriculture, coordinating technical cooperation programs, and representing the Institute at the highest levels, including at the G20, UNFCCC COP meetings, and UN Climate forums. His visionary leadership and deep understanding of the region’s realities and aspirations make him uniquely positioned to lead IICA at this critical juncture, as our hemisphere navigates the intersection of climate crisis, food insecurity, and rural transformation.

His work has directly benefited Caribbean nations, including the OECS Member States, through capacity building, the promotion of resilient agricultural systems, and strategic collaboration with CARICOM institutions. Dr. Ibrahim is not only a man of action, but a man of vision — one who embodies the spirit of cooperative development that IICA was founded to serve.

We therefore urge all Member States of the Inter-American System to support this outstanding candidate. The OECS Ministers of Agriculture stand united in our confidence that Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim will provide IICA with the visionary leadership, deep technical knowledge, and regional empathy needed to meet the evolving challenges of agriculture in the Americas.