OECS Ministers tour cannabis farm in Georgetown, St. Vincent

The modern medicinal cannabis industry in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has created chances for agricultural diversification.

Several OECS member states are now investigating the feasibility of establishing cannabis platforms and are at various stages of completing their legal framework.

It is still a groundbreaking experience as countries establish fully vertically integrated production systems from seed to sale.

Hon. Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, joined other ministerial colleagues on a guided tour of a cannabis farm owned and operated by CanaSVG.

The plantation is located near Georegtown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and it recently acquired license from an international certification agency to export cannabis from the country.