Official Funeral accorded to Peter Ballantyne former North Windward MP

Former North Windward MP Peter Ballantyne will be given an official funeral.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves made the announcement during a parliament session in the town of Calliaqua on Thursday morning.

Gonsalves said the state will play a big part in the funeral, which would be held in early August at the family’s request.

Ballantyne was elected as the Labour Party’s first member of parliament for North Windward in 1979, and he served as Minister of Health from 1979 to 1984.

Ballantyne, 79, died on Thursday, July 6, at his Sandy Bay home.

The government also paid tribute to the late Sir Lloyd Erskine Sandiford, former Prime Minister of Barbados.

Sandiford has been dubbed “the father Prime Minister” of the Social Partnership and one of Barbados’ first advocates on climate change.

An official from the SVG Ministry of Foreign Affairs will attend Sandiford’s funeral on July 14 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Peter’s Parish Church, Orange Street, Speightstown, St. Peter. There will be a military procession from the church to the family plot at St. James Cemetery, Cemetery Lane, Holetown, St. James.