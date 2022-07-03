Autopsy records confirm that Jayland Walker an unarmed Akron man was struck dozens of times by a barrage of more than 90 shots fired by police officers following a chase last week Monday.

The volume of gunfire and extensive wounds have caused police and city officials to prepare for potential public backlash. The response is expected to only intensify when Akron Police release body camera footage in the coming days.

“Use of force cases are always ugly. This case is ugly times 10,” a police official familiar with the shooting told 3News Investigates. The official is not authorized to speak publicly about the shooting.

Using a public records law that provides access to autopsy documents, 3News Investigates viewed photos of Jayland Walker’s bullet-riddled body, along with the dozens of bullet fragments removed during the autopsy.

The final autopsy report has not yet been put in writing, Summit County Medical Examiner Dr Lisa Kohler said. That report is expected to be released this week.

Walker’s death has been ruled a homicide, Kohler’s office said last Wednesday.

OHIO: Jayland Walker shot 90-plus times by police us media reports