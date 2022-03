March 3 at about 08:10 in Chernihiv on Chudinov street, on the territory of State Company “Kombinat Aystra” during the shelling a projectile hit the oil depot, resulting in a fire in the tank group with a total capacity of 5 thousand cubic meters of diesel fuel.

Information on victims and injured is being clarified. The SES (state emergency services) have deployed 25 people and 9 vehicles.