The search is underway for two crew members of the tanker “Cetus” who are reported missing at sea.

The Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard has reported that it received a distress call from the ship’s crew indicating that the vessel had to be abandoned after it began sinking.

A patrol plane and a US Coast Guard helicopter saw 14 crew members and a dog floating in two life rafts about 160 miles northwest of Curaçao.

The Coast Guard’s Rescue and Coordination Centre (RCC) contacted the crews of the nearby vessels MELBA and STAVANGER to rescue the distressed seafarers.

They were transported to Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago, where they will be able to return home.