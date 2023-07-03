‘One Child Alone’, Nisha T. Tagor writes book about growing up in SVG

Nisha Trina Tagor, whose name at birth was Yvonne Ivyline Huggins, has written a book, ‘One Child Alone, highlighting a true story of racial prejudice during her early life on the island of St. Vincent.

Nisha was born in the town of Georgetown on October 30, 1932. The book tells of the racial prejudice that existed on the island at that time among the Negroes against people of Indian heritage.

“It begins with the kidnapping of my great-grandparents and grandparents out of India by the British during their overtake of India, the voyage, and then their sad lives on the island of St. Vincent, mainly by the people who did not know how they came to be on the island. They knew nothing of slavery, and that is what made it harder to function”.

“I believe it is a book that every child should read, and more so, the children of St. Vincent. It is a book of abandonment, courage, and strength, and despite a young life of trials and tribulations, he overcame much through the power of spiritual experiences. At the age of nine years old, I had already lived the three phases of life: privilege, middle class, and the lowest depth of poverty on the island of St. Vincent.”

Nisha hails from a prominent family on the island.

“Dr. Gideon Cordice (deceased) was my auntie’s son. I attended St. Vincent Girl’s High School but immigrated at the age of 13 years old. I am presently residing in the United States of America, where I have been living for the past 58 years. My name was changed when I became a citizen of the USA. It was through a spiritual experience, as explained in the book”.

‘One Child Alone’ is being sold by Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Kindle, Walmart, and others.