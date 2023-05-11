Download Our App
Thursday, May 11
Updated:

One dead after boat capsizes off Bequia + Video

Lee Yan LaSur
The St. Vincent Times understands that a boat with three fishermen from Bequia encountered difficulties at sea yesterday, and one is now said to be dead.

It is reported that the boat, a 16-footer grey and black in color with a 40-hp engine, capsized off Spring Head sometime after 4 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

It is understood that the Coast Guard was notified. During the search, reports indicate that two men were rescued while another was missing.

The third individual was recovered on Thursday morning and brought to Port Elizabeth Harbor.

