The St. Vincent Times understands that a boat with three fishermen from Bequia encountered difficulties at sea yesterday, and one is now said to be dead.

It is reported that the boat, a 16-footer grey and black in color with a 40-hp engine, capsized off Spring Head sometime after 4 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

It is understood that the Coast Guard was notified. During the search, reports indicate that two men were rescued while another was missing.

The third individual was recovered on Thursday morning and brought to Port Elizabeth Harbor.